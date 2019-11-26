The coke market is expected to post a CAGR of over 2% during the period 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191126005310/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global coke market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Zinc is widely used in several applications in various industries, owing to its characteristics such as good corrosion resistance, abrasive resistance, castability, and room temperature mechanical characteristics. Zinc also exhibits good ductility and malleability at high temperatures. Also, zinc is majorly used in the galvanization of steel and the production of alloys and batteries. Furthermore, zinc is also being used in making batteries, such as zinc-air batteries and zinc-manganese batteries. As coke is a critical ingredient in the zinc smelting process, the growth in the demand for coke is highly correlated with the demand for zinc.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40131

As per Technavio, the advances in the mining industry will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2020-2024.

Coke Market: Advances in the Mining Industry

The mining industry is transforming with an increased shift to automation due to various technological developments in machine learning, artificial intelligence, and robotics. These advancements allow mining to be carried out at unconventional locations, such as ocean beds. Also, the advent of advanced machines, such as self-driving ore trucks and robotic drills, has helped in increasing the mining activities while increasing production efficiency simultaneously. Thus, the advances in the mining industry, such as the use of automation, robotic machines, and advanced machinery will aid in reducing the coke demand-supply gap, thereby driving market growth during the forecast period.

"Apart from the advances in the mining industry, factors such as the emergence of green steel, and the development of smart cities will have a significant impact on the growth of the coke market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Coke Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the coke marketby end-user (iron and steel industry, and others) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The APAC region led the market in 2019, followed by EMEA and the Americas, respectively. The growth of the coke market share in APAC can be attributed to factors such as the high demand for iron and steel, the booming infrastructure growth in India, and the industrialization drive in China.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191126005310/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com