

MALTA (dpa-AFX) - Malta's producer price inflation rose to the highest level in seven months in October, data from the National Statistics Office showed on Tuesday.



The producer price index rose 2.22 percent year-on-year in October, following a 1.98 percent rise in September.



The latest inflation was the highest since March, when prices rose 2.46 percent.



Prices for intermediate goods grew 4.29 percent annually in October and those of capital and consumer goods rose by 1.79 percent and 0.91 percent, respectively.



Domestic market prices increased 0.87 percent and non-domestic market prices gained 3.14 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices fell 0.20 percent in October, after a 0.89 percent rise in the preceding month.



