

DEERFIELD (dpa-AFX) - UnitedHealthcare, the health benefits business of UnitedHealth Group, has teamed up with drugstore chain Walgreens to open 14 Medicare services centers. Under a multi-year deal, the stores will be opened within Walgreens stores in five metropolitan areas.



Walgreens is also collaborating with UnitedHealthcare's new AARP Medicare Advantage Walgreens plans to deliver lower prescription drug costs and convenient access to medications.



The companies will begin to open the Medicare services centers in January 2020 at Walgreens stores in the Las Vegas, Phoenix, Cleveland, Denver and Memphis markets.



The services centers will help Walgreens customers to know more about Medicare, meet service advocates to discuss UnitedHealthcare plan benefits and even enroll in plans.



Further, through HouseCalls program, UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage members can make an appointment for an in-store annual wellness visit at Walgreens services centers.



Walgreens in September collaborated with health and weight loss management services provider Jenny Craig to open 100 Jenny Craig at Walgreens locations nationwide in January 2020. Jenny Craig will offer its clinically proven program featuring private one-on-one consultations, a customized menu plan and meal delivery to Walgreens customers.



