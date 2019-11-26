Anzeige
Dienstag, 26.11.2019
WKN: 2391 ISIN: GB0006798424 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
26.11.2019 | 12:55
Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

London, November 26

Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)

As at close of business on 25-November-2019

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                   361.17p

INCLUDING current year revenue                                 369.75p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                   355.10p

INCLUDING current year revenue                                 363.68p

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16

