Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 26.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien
Broker sieht über 300% Potential
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PKZC ISIN: US0887861088 Ticker-Symbol: 50BA 
Frankfurt
26.11.19
09:15 Uhr
7,250 Euro
-0,050
-0,68 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BICYCLE THERAPEUTICS PLC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BICYCLE THERAPEUTICS PLC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,250
7,850
13:37
7,300
7,900
13:05
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BICYCLE THERAPEUTICS
BICYCLE THERAPEUTICS PLC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BICYCLE THERAPEUTICS PLC ADR7,250-0,68 %