London-based Team Additions Address Firm's Rapid Growth Across Region

Origami Risk, the industry-leading risk, safety, and insurance Software as a Service (SaaS) technology firm, announced the expansion of its operations in the UK and EMEA with the London appointments of Mary Upshaw as head of Professional Service-EMEA and Daniel Efting as client executive. The appointments address the rapid growth of Origami's client base throughout the region.

"A growing number of businesses throughout the UK, Europe and Middle East now rely on Origami to provide efficient and versatile risk technology solutions for their complex data/analytics needs as they strive to operate safely and efficiently and meet heightened governance, risk and compliance requirements," said Robert Petrie, CEO, Origami Risk. "Many Origami clients in the UK and EMEA have been working directly with Mary for several years, and Dan has helped numerous clients operating in all regions with complex risk technology needs. Together, they enhance our ability to deliver superior results for our clients throughout the region."

During each of the past five years, Origami has sustained an 80 percent annual growth rate of its business in the UK and EMEA. Petrie added that the expansion of Origami's client-facing team in London will enable the firm to accelerate its growth throughout the region while maintaining its commitment to industry-leading client service.

Upshaw has more than 25 years of experience in risk technology account management, product development and integration design, risk management information system (RMIS) implementation, enterprise risk management (ERM), and governance, risk and compliance (GRC). For the past several years, she has managed several of Origami's UK- and EMEA-based accounts and will continue leading those client relationships from London. She earned baccalaureate degrees from Southern Methodist University and an MBA from the University of Georgia, and holds the Associate in Risk Management (ARM) designation.

Efting joined Origami in 2016 and brings proven skills as a risk systems analyst and experience in all areas of client service to his responsibilities for client relationship management and RMIS implementation. He earned a bachelor's degree in mathematics and business administration from the University of Michigan.

About Origami Risk

Origami Risk is a leading provider of integrated SaaS solutions for the risk, safety, and insurance industry-from insured corporate and public entities to brokers and risk consultants, insurers, third party claims administrators (TPAs), and risk pools. Highly configurable and completely scalable, Origami Risk delivers a full suite of risk management tools and insurance core system solutions from a secure, cloud-based platform accessible via web browser and mobile app. Visit origamirisk.com or contact Origami at info@origamirisk.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191126005187/en/

Contacts:

Al Modugno, 917-414-4569, al.modugno@yahoo.com