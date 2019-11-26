Introducing a Cloud-Native Blueprint for DDI

FusionLayer announced today that it has published a new reference architecture for replacing legacy DNS, DHCP, and IPAM (DDI) solutions, utilized by enterprises around the world. This cloud-native blueprint has been released with a structured migration plan, designed to mitigate against business continuity threats organizations expect to face when moving away from legacy DDI solutions. Ready for the multi-cloud world, the patented FusionLayer solution eliminates network downtime in hybrid enterprise networks that can cost enterprises millions.

The popularity of hybrid multi-cloud among enterprises has led to an increased usage of public cloud services, such as Amazon Web Service's Virtual Private Cloud (AWS VPC) and Microsoft's Azure Virtual Network (VNET). Nonetheless, enterprises continue to base their IP and network assignment processes on legacy DNS, DHCP, and IPAM (DDI) solutions. These solutions are usually disconnected from the modern hybrid multi-cloud business infrastructure, leading to manual steps in network management that are both error-prone and potentially very expensive.

"According to Gartner research, the cost of network downtime for enterprises averages 5,600 US dollars per minute," said Juha Holkkola, the Co-Founder and Chief Executive of FusionLayer. "Our research also shows that network downtime caused by human error and outdated processes are by far the most expensive mistakes large IT organizations make. Yet most CIOs continue to view the cost of legacy DDI in terms of man-hours and Operating Expenses. For an organization managing thousands of networks, this can be penny wise pound foolish, since the cost of network downtime caused by manual mistakes can run into millions."

Legacy DDI solutions are commonly viewed as a mission-critical part of enterprise networks. This can make a replacement seem like a risky endeavor due to expected business continuity issues. On the other hand, traditional DDI solutions typically date back to the 00s and lack integration possibilities. This leaves them unable to keep up with evolving computing models such as hybrid and edge cloud.

"When it comes to legacy DDI, you are damned if you do and damned if you don't," continued Holkkola. "Conservative organizations would love nothing better than to stick with their old guns. However, in a cloud-native world, this prudency has repercussions. When an enterprise WAN is extended into public clouds with no guard in place to prevent network overlap, an honest human error can quickly spiral out of control."

The patented reference architecture, released by FusionLayer, aims to close the gap between the legacy business infrastructure and the cloud-native world, by allowing all networks to be managed under a single umbrella. Furthermore, organizing the management of all AWS VPCs, Azure VNETs, and traditional on-premise networks into a unified FusionLayer overlay, enables standardized management processes to be enforced throughout the enterprise network both on-premise and in the public clouds. Finally, this translates to operational and security benefits such as unified visibility, full audit trails and standardized access control across all enterprise networks independently of the technologies used.

The FusionLayer reference architecture document, including a universal migration plan from existing DDI solutions, is available immediately for public download.

About FusionLayer

FusionLayer streamlines cloud and application delivery in next-generation data centers. The company's vendor-agnostic technology bridges service automation workflows that span across application and infrastructure silos. Nine out of 10 of the world's largest service providers leverage FusionLayer technologies. For further information, please visit www.fusionlayer.com.

