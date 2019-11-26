Canopy Growth Corporation Rallying After Major MeltdownThe House Judiciary Committee passed the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act (MORE Act) on November 20. This bodes very well for the pot sector, as the proposed move would legalize the use of marijuana federally. And Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE:CGC), currently priced at an attractive level, would benefit greatly!We are seeing rising marijuana sales.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...