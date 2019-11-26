Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 26.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien
Broker sieht über 300% Potential
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PM65 ISIN: CA64065J3047 Ticker-Symbol: G5Z3 
Frankfurt
26.11.19
09:05 Uhr
2,660 Euro
-0,100
-3,62 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEOVASC INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEOVASC INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,660
2,794
13:15
2,660
2,780
11:38
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NEOVASC
NEOVASC INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NEOVASC INC2,660-3,62 %