

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Best Buy Co Inc. (BBY) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $293 million, or $1.10 per share. This compares with $277 million, or $0.99 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.03 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.8% to $9.76 billion from $9.59 billion last year.



Best Buy Co Inc. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q3): $1.13 vs. $0.93 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.03 -Revenue (Q3): $9.76 Bln vs. $9.59 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.65 - $2.75 Next quarter revenue guidance: $14.75 - $15.15 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $5.81 - $5.91 Full year revenue guidance: $43.2 - $43.6 Bln



