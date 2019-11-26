Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Issue of Equity
London, November 26
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc
The Board of Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (the 'Company') announces that it has agreed today to issue and allot 125,000 ordinary shares from its treasury account at a price of 572.97p per ordinary share.
This allotment is to satisfy secondary market demand and is made from the Company's treasury account and the annual authority granted by the Company's shareholders for such allotments.
Following this issue the total number of ordinary shares in issue is 33,076,929, (excluding 20,137,155 shares held in treasury). The figure of 33,076,929 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to, their interest in the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
26 November 2019