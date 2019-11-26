Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc

HEADLINE: Issue of Equity

The Board of Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (the 'Company') announces that it has agreed today to issue and allot 125,000 ordinary shares from its treasury account at a price of 572.97p per ordinary share.

This allotment is to satisfy secondary market demand and is made from the Company's treasury account and the annual authority granted by the Company's shareholders for such allotments.

Following this issue the total number of ordinary shares in issue is 33,076,929, (excluding 20,137,155 shares held in treasury). The figure of 33,076,929 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to, their interest in the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Contact:

Kelly Nice

For and on behalf of

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

Telephone: 020 3753 1000

Charlotte Crowe

J.P. Morgan Cazenove

Corporate Broker

Telephone: 020 7742 8805

26 November 2019