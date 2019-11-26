G5 Entertainment announces the availability of the pre-order for its new free-to-play game The Hidden Treasures, in the Apple App Store. The game is a deep re-make of an earlier game in the company's portfolio.

The Hidden Treasures is a mystery adventure game with a storyline full of twists and turns. Set in the atmospheric setting of the Caribbean, players can freely choose game mode: a hidden object or match-3 gameplay, which makes the game unique in giving the player a choice of finding objects or matching gems in a row to advance in the storyline.

As with all newly developed G5 games The Hidden Treasures has the G5 Friends network built in, making it possible to play with your friends.

To register for pre-order in the App Store you can follow the link below:

https://apps.apple.com/app/id1466926109

About G5 Entertainment

G5 Entertainment AB (publ) (G5) develops and publishes high quality free-to-play games for both smartphones and tablets that are family-friendly, easy to learn, and targeted at the widest audience of both experienced and novice players. The group distributes their games through the Apple, Google, Amazon, and Windows application stores. The company's portfolio includes popular games like Hidden City, Jewels of Rome, Mahjong Journey, Homicide Squad, The Secret Society and Pirates Pearls.

Through its head entity G5 Entertainment AB (Publ), G5 Entertainment Group is publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's main market mid cap segment under trade symbol G5EN.ST. For the 6th year in a row, G5 Entertainment is ranked in Deloitte's Top 500 Fastest Growing Tech Companies in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

More information about G5 Entertainment can be found at www.g5e.se/corporate.

