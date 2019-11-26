

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) announced earnings for third quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $6.52 million, or $0.10 per share. This compares with $23.92 million, or $0.35 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. reported adjusted earnings of $14.51 million or $0.23 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.24 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.3% to $863.47 million from $861.19 million last year.



Abercrombie & Fitch Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $14.51 Mln. vs. $22.38 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.23 vs. $0.33 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.24 -Revenue (Q3): $863.47 Mln vs. $861.19 Mln last year.



