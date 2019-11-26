

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - On an unusually hefty Wednesday of economic announcements, investors are interested in International Trade in Goods report for October, S&P's Corelogic Case-Shiller Index, FHFA's House Price Index for September, New Home Sales report for October as well as Consumer Confidence report.



Positive signals from U.S.-China trade discussions for a probable deal might be influencing the market.



Asian shares finished mostly higher, while European shares are trading broadly up.



Initial trends on U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open slightly higher.



As of 7.30 am ET, the Dow futures were gaining 13.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were gaining 0.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were up 3.00 points.



The U.S. major averages closed higher on Monday. The Dow climbed 190.85 points or 0.7 percent to 28,066.47, the Nasdaq surged up 112.60 points or 1.3 percent to 8,632.49 and the S&P 500 advanced 23.35 points or 0.8 percent to 3,133.64.



On the economic front, Census Bureau's International Trade in Goods report for October will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a deficit of $70.8 billion, while it was a deficit of $70.4 billion in the prior month.



Redbook data, a weekly measure of comparable store sales at chain stores, discounters, and department stores, will be released at 8.55 am ET. In the prior week the store sales were up 4.1 percent.



Standard & Poor's Corelogic Case-Shiller Index for September will be issued at 9.00 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.3 percent, while it declined 0.2 percent in the prior month.



The Federal Housing Finance Agency or FHFA's House Price Index for September will be revealed at 9.00 am ET. In the previous month, the change was up 0.2 percent.



U.S. Commerce and Housing and Urban Development department's New Home Sales report for October will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 707K, slightly up from 701K in September.



Consumer Confidence for November will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 126.9, slightly up from 125.9 in the previous month.



Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index for November will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 6, down from 8 in the previous month.



Two year floating rate Note auction will be held at 11.30 am ET. Five year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.



Federal Reserve Member of the Board of Governors Lael Brainard will speak about the 'Federal Reserve Framework Review of Monetary Policy Strategy, Tools, and Communication' at the New York Association for Business Economics 2019 William F. Butler Award event in New York at 1.00 pm ET.



Asian stocks finished broadly higher on Tuesday. Chinese shares eked out marginal gains. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index ended flat at 2,907.06 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slid 0.29 percent to close at 26,913.92.



Japanese shares hit their highest level in more than a year. The Nikkei average jumped as 80.51 points, or 0.35 percent, to 23,373.32. The broader Topix index closed 0.16 percent higher at 1,705.71.



Australian markets gained ground. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 56.10 points, or 0.83 percent, to 6,787.50 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 54.20 points, or 0.79 percent, at 6,889.80.



European shares are trading mostly positive. The CAC 40 Index of France is down 3.15 points or 0.05 percent. The German DAX is losing 26.86 points or 0.20 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is adding 6.53 points or 0.09 percent. The Swiss Market Index is climbing 34.73 points or 0.33 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is sliding 0.17 percent.



