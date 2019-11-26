Teledyne DALSA: New multifield TDI camera captures brightfield, darkfield and backlit images in a single scan

Teledyne DALSA's new 16k multifield camera detects previously undetectable defects at industry's highest speeds

WATERLOO, Canada, Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teledyne DALSA, a Teledyne Technologies [NYSE:TDY] company and global leader in machine vision technology (http://www.teledynedalsa.com/imaging), is pleased to announce the availability of its newest charge-domain CMOS TDI camera - the Linea HS 16k Multifield TDI (https://www.teledynedalsa.com/en/products/imaging/cameras/linea-hs/) camera. Multifield imaging allows end-users to capture multiple images e.g. brightfield, darkfield, and backlit images simultaneously in a single scan.



Based on a multi-array TDI sensor architecture, the 16k camera offers 100-kHz x 3 line rate or 5 GPix/sec data throughput for high-performance imaging applications such as flat panel display, PCB and wafer inspection, life science, aerial imaging and web inspection.

A first in the industry, the Linea HS 16k Multifield camera uses integrated dichroic filters with minimum spectral crosstalk to spectrally isolate and capture up to three field images e.g. brightfield, darkfield and backlit in a single scan. Combined with advanced lighting, multifield significantly improves tact time and detectability.

"For demanding applications like OLED display automatic optical inspection (AOI), end-users currently need to scan multiple times in various lighting conditions to detect defects. With the new Linea HS Multifield camera, customers can complete what used to require three separate passes in a single scan. This significantly boosts the data throughput of an AOI system and with it, improved detectability," said Xing-Fei He, Senior Product Manager for Teledyne DALSA's line scan portfolio.

Combined with Teledyne's Xtium2 (http://www.teledynedalsa.com/en/products/imaging/frame-grabbers/xtium2-family/) CLHS series of high-performance frame grabbers, these new products represent a breakthrough in data throughput. Built on field-proven technology, the next generation CLHS fiber optic interface provides reliable and high throughput data transmission. Fiber optic cables lower system costs, offer longer cable lengths (up to 300 m), are immune to electromagnetic radiation, and are ideal for industrial environments. Teledyne DALSA's Xtium2 family of high-performance frame grabbers feature the PCI Express Gen 3 x8 platform.

Key Features:

High speed of up to 100k-Hz x 3 line rate in 16k resolutions, or 5 Gpix/sec

Minimum spectral crosstalk

Very low noise and high sensitivity

Active pixel assisted alignment

Camera Link HS fiber optic interface for high reliability and long cable data transmission

Lowers system costs

About Teledyne DALSA's Machine Vision Products and Services

Teledyne DALSA is a part of the Teledyne Imaging group and a leader in the design, manufacture and deployment of digital imaging components for machine vision. Teledyne DALSA image sensors, cameras, smart cameras, frame grabbers, software, and vision solutions are at the heart of thousands of inspection systems around the world and across multiple industries. For more information, visit www.teledynedalsa.com/imaging (http://www.teledynedalsa.com/imaging).

Teledyne Imaging is a group of leading edge companies aligned under the Teledyne umbrella. Teledyne Imaging forms an unrivalled collective of expertise across the spectrum with decades of experience. Individually, each company offers best-in-class solutions. Together, they combine and leverage each other's strengths to provide the deepest, widest imaging and related technology portfolio in the world. From aerospace through industrial inspection, scientific research, spectroscopy, radiography and radiotherapy, geospatial surveying, and advanced MEMS and semiconductor solutions, Teledyne Imaging offers worldwide customer support and the technical expertise to handle the toughest tasks. Their tools, technologies, and vision solutions are built to deliver to their customers a unique and competitive advantage.

