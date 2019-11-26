The global plano sunglasses market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during the period 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191126005326/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global plano sunglasses market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Vendors in the market are focusing on expanding their product portfolios by launching innovative products with functional and technological advances. Several vendors are offering premium plano sunglasses made of high-quality materials, enhanced coating, and high-end optical designs. Certain vendors are introducing video-recording sunglasses equipped with CMOS sensors and built-in storage systems. The incorporation of such advanced functional and technological advances is one of the key factors that will lead to the growth of the market.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40181

As per Technavio, the increase in the demand for premium plano glasses, loyalty programs, and marketing initiatives will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2020-2024.

Global Plano Sunglasses Market: Increase in the Demand for Premium Plano Sunglasses, Loyalty Programs, and Marketing Initiatives

The endorsement of popular brands by celebrities is influencing consumers to spend on premium plano sunglasses. This is encouraging players in the market to develop marketing strategies such as loyalty programs to target and retain potential customers. Vendors are also adopting digital marketing campaigns to effectively promote their products and attract consumers. This trend is expected to boost the sales of plano sunglasses and fuel market growth during the forecast period.

"Use of plano sunglasses as a fashion product and the expansion of the distribution network are other factors that will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global Plano Sunglasses Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global plano sunglasses marketby distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The North American region led the market in 2019, followed by Europe, APAC, South America and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to maintain its dominance over the market. This is due to the expansion of the retail landscape and the growth of consumer base in the region.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer Landscape

Geographical Segmentation

Geographic comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191126005326/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com/