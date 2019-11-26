Invesco Enhanced Income Ltd - Dividend Declaration

Invesco Enhanced Income Limited

HEADLINE: 1st Interim Dividend

The Directors of the Company are pleased to announce the 1st interim dividend, in respect of the period from 1 October 2019 to 31 December 2019, of 1.25 pence per Ordinary share. This dividend will be paid on 31 January 2020, to shareholders on the register on 3 January 2020. Shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 2 January 2020.

Issued for and on behalf of Invesco Enhanced Income Limited

Contacts :

Hilary Jones

R&H Fund Services (Jersey) Limited

Telephone: 01534 825323

26 November 2019