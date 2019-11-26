Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems announces the completion of their recent success story that highlights how they helped a telecom company to improve customer satisfaction through the implementation of a real-time customer feedback analytics model

Quantzig's Customer Analytics Engagement Overview

Bridging the narrowing gap between customer-centricity and value proposition, we bring innovative customer analytics solutions to the market to help our clients scale their operations and drive profitable outcomes.

Business Challenge Solution Offered Outcome A leading telecom firm wanted to assess customer feedback on a near real-time basis to enable quick redressal of concerns and improve operations. Devised a dashboard based solution to derive insights through real-time assessment of sales and customer support data. Our solutions helped them in obtaining visibility on customer feedback and analyzing the reasons behind their satisfaction levels.

According to the customer analytics experts at Quantzig, "Our customer satisfaction analytics solutions can be customized to help you streamline customer experiences through targeted campaigns and personalized marketing messages."

Top organizations in the telecom industry are finding it difficult to scale up in terms of sustainability, profitability, and footprint. Due to many such factors, capital expenditure plans are destroyed, and insightful business strategies are being ignored. To set precise business plans and act accordingly, businesses need to adopt robust analytics models. With a similar intention, a leading telecom firm based out of the US approached Quantzig. They wanted to leverage our customer satisfaction analytics expertise to implement appropriate models and improve the customer feedback mechanism.

Customer Satisfaction Analytics Engagement Outcome

Improved customer service significantly resulting in improved customer satisfaction

Devised an analytics dashboard for real-time assessment of sales and customer support data

