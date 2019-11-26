Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 26.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien
Kursziel 2,70 $ - Analysten katapultieren Underdog in neue Sphären
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0NFQC ISIN: US2567461080 Ticker-Symbol: DT3 
Stuttgart
26.11.19
13:39 Uhr
94,55 Euro
-7,35
-7,21 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
DOLLAR TREE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DOLLAR TREE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
88,36
88,54
15:16
88,27
88,63
15:16
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DOLLAR TREE
DOLLAR TREE INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DOLLAR TREE INC94,55-7,21 %