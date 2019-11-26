



DJ PTA-News: Altech Advanced Materials AG: HOCHREINES ALUMINIUMOXID FÜR DIE NUTZUNG IN DER HALBLEITERPRODUKTIONUnternehmensmitteilung für den Kapitalmarkt



Heidelberg (pta027/26.11.2019/14:00) - Unser zukünftiger Joint-Venture Partner Altech Chemicals Limited ("Altech") hat kürzlich mit der Untersuchung begonnen, wie das 4N HPA (99,99% reines Aluminiumoxid) bei der Herstellung von Epoxid-Formmassen (EMV), die in der Halbleiterindustrie zur Verbesserung der Wärmeabfuhr Verwendung finden, eingesetzt werden könnte. Ziel von Altech ist es, einen Teil der zukünftigen HPA-Produktion in diesem Marktsegment zu platzieren.



Einführung von hochreinem Aluminiumoxid in EMV-Anwendungen für die Halbleiterproduktion



Typische industrietaugliche Epoxid-Verbindungen werden für die Gehäusemontage von Halbleitern verwendet, da die Epoxid-Verbindungen den erforderlichen physikalischen Schutz, die mechanische Festigkeit sowie eine Reihe von gewünschten Leistungseigenschaften bieten - vor allem in Bezug auf Wärme und Feuchtigkeit, die beide einen Halbleiter zerstören, ein elektronisches Gerät (in dem der Halbleiter verwendet wird) verziehen oder sogar ein Gerät zum Brennen bringen können. Elektronische Geräte werden immer kompakter - vor allem aufgrund des Moore'schen Gesetzes - der exponentiellen Zunahme der Anzahl der Transistoren, die in einem einzigen Halbleiter verpackt werden können. Wärmeabfuhr ist jedoch ein echtes Problem, da Halbleiter immer kleiner werden. Wärme könnte die ultimative Barriere für die immer kleineren Halbleiter darstellen, an die sich die Endverbraucher gewöhnt haben.



Die Epoxidharze, die traditionell für die Halbleitergehäusemontage verwendet werden, stoßen bei der effektiven Wärmeabfuhr an ihre Grenzen. Es wurde jedoch nachgewiesen, dass das Hinzufügen von wärmeleitenden Materialien zu den Harzen die Wärmeabfuhr verbessert und damit den Schutz der Halbleiter vor wärmebedingten Ausfällen verbessert. Zu den verwendeten wärmeleitenden Füllstoffen gehören HPA, kristalline Kieselsäure und Magnesiumoxid. HPA ist jedoch aufgrund seiner Wärmeleitfähigkeit (7-mal höher als Siliziumdioxid) und eines wesentlich niedrigeren thermischen Ausdehnungskoeffizienten (50% niedriger) ein bevorzugtes Füllmaterial.



Die Reinheit des als leitfähiger Füllstoff in einem Epoxidharz für den Einsatz in der Halbleiterindustrie ausgewählten Materials ist von großer Bedeutung, weshalb es sehr strenge (und niedrige) Grenzwerte für die im gewählten Füllstoff zulässigen Verunreinigungen gibt. Von den Verunreinigungen ist Natrium wahrscheinlich das schädlichste Element. Radioaktives Material ist eine weitere schädliche Verunreinigung, da Gammastrahlen von einer Verunreinigung wie Thorium die Wahrscheinlichkeit von Halbleiter- und/oder CPU-Fehlfunktionen erhöhen. Thorium ist in Bauxit enthalten, dem traditionellen Ausgangsmaterial für die Herstellung von Aluminium. Eine geringe Menge an Thoriumrückständen verbleibt in jedem HPA, das über den konventionellen Bauxit-Aluminiumoxid-Aluminium-Produktionsprozess (Bayer-Prozess) hergestellt wird. Thorium ist nicht in HPA enthalten, das aus dem Kaolin-HCL-Verarbeitungsverfahren von Altech hergestellt wird.



Spezielle Morphologien (Kristallform, -form und -struktur) werden auch vom EMV-Füller gefordert, im Falle von HPA benötigt die Industrie eine Morphologie, die der niedrigen Viskosität förderlich ist, ein Attribut, das im Verpackungsprozess von Epoxidharz günstig ist.



Die vorläufige Untersuchung von Altech über die Nachfrage nach qualitativ hochwertigem HPA aus dem EMV-Halbleitermarkt zeigt eine globale Marktgröße im Bereich von 700 - 900 Tonnen pro Jahr, wobei ein Preis von 100 USUSD/kg für ein Produkt, welches die erforderlichen Spezifikationen erfüllt, erzielt werden kann. Das Marktwachstum gegenüber dem Vorjahr entspricht in der Regel dem Wachstum im Halbleitergeschäft. Altech ist der Ansicht, dass sein natriumarmes HPA und die Morphologie seines HPA ideal für die EMV-Halbleiteranwendung sein könnten, und das Unternehmen beabsichtigt, mit der Entwicklung einer Produktspezifikation zu beginnen, die den Anforderungen dieses Marktsektors entsprechen könnte.



Über Altech Advanced Materials AG



Die Altech Advanced Materials AG (AAM) plant derzeit, für bis zu 100 Mio. USD bis zu 49% an der Altech Chemicals Australia PTY LTD ("Altech Australia") von der Altech zu erwerben.



Altech Australia baut gegenwärtig eine Produktionsanlage für hochreines Aluminiumoxid (99,99%; 4N HPA) für 4.500 Tonnen p.a. in Malaysia und verfügt auch über ein eigenes Vorkommen für den Abbau des Hauptrohstoffes Kaolin. 4N HPA wird u.a. benötigt für die Herstellung von LED-Leuchten sowie als Separator für Lithium-Ionen-Batterien, die z.B. für Elektrofahrzeuge und Smartphones benötigt werden. Die Nachfrage nach 4N HPA soll gemäß Marktstudien durchschnittlich um 30% p.a. bis 2028 wachsen. Der von Altech Australia patentgeschütze Prozess erlaubt die Herstellung von HPA als Kostenführer, da das HPA direkt aus Kaolin gewonnen werden kann. Dies ermöglicht eine Herstellung ohne Einsatz energieintensiven Aluminiums. Die Abnahme der Produktionsmenge für die ersten 10 Jahre wurde durch ein Off-take Agreement mit Mitsubishi Australien gesichert und die Produktionskapazität sowie -qualität wird von dem deutschen Anlagenbauer SMS group GmbH aus Düsseldorf garantiert, der sich auch bereit erklärt hat, 15 Mio. USD an Eigenkapital für das Altech HPA-Projekt zur Verfügung zu stellen.



Zum Erwerb der Beteiligung an der Altech Australia will Altech Advanced Materials AG im Rahmen einer Kapitalerhöhung bis zu 75 Mio. EUR einwerben. Hierfür wurde auf der außerordentlichen Hauptversammlung am 17. Juli 2019 die Erhöhung des Grundkapitals von 1,58 Mio. EUR um bis zu 63,10 Mio. EUR auf bis zu 64,68 Mio. EUR durch die Ausgabe neuer Aktien beschlossen. Die vorbezeichnete Kapitalerhöhung soll mit einem noch im vierten Quartal 2019 geplanten Bezugsangebot zu einem Preis von 1,10 EUR je neuer Aktie durchgeführt werden. Dabei berechtigt jede alte Aktie zum Bezug von 40 neuen Aktien. Nicht bezogene Aktien sollen im Nachgang im Rahmen einer Privatplatzierung zu 1,20 EUR je Aktie platziert werden.



Das Gesamtprojekt hat ein Investitionsvolumen von rund 380 Mio. USD, wovon die KfW-IPEX Bank bereits 190 Mio. USD unter gewissen Voraussetzungen zugesagt hat. Altech Chemicals Limited ist derzeit in Gesprächen mit der Macquarie Bank bezüglich der Bereitstellung von 90 Mio. USD Mezzanine-Kapital. Die verbleibenden 100 Mio. USD sollen durch AAM zur Verfügung gestellt werden, wofür AAM derzeit u.a. die Kapitalerhöhung vorbereitet.



HIGH PURITY ALUMINA IN SEMI-CONDUCTOR APPLICATIONS



Our future joint venture partner Altech Chemicals Limited ("Altech") has recently commenced an investigation how the 4N HPA could be used in the manufacture of epoxy moulding compounds (EMC's) that are used in the semi-conductor industry to improve heat dissipation for the purpose of targeting some of its future HPA product into this market segment.



Introduction of alumina into EMC's used in semi-conductors



Typically industrial-strength epoxy compounds are used for the package assembly of semi-conductors, as the epoxy compounds provide the required physical protection, mechanical strength, as well as a number of desired performance properties - primarily in relation to heat and moisture, both of which can destroy a semi-conductor, warp an electronic device (that the semi-conductor is used in), or even cause a device to catch fire.



Electronic devices continue to become more compact - largely due to Moore's Law - the exponential growth in the number of transistors that can be packed into a single semi-conductor. However, thermal or heat dissipation is a real problem as semi-conductors become smaller, heat could represent the ultimate barrier to the ever smaller semi-conductors that end-users have become accustomed to.



The epoxy resins that have traditionally been used for semi-conductor package assembly are reaching their limits in terms of effective heat dissipation. However, adding thermally conductive materials into the resins has been demonstrated to improve heat dissipation and thereby improve the protection of semi-conductors against heat related failure. The thermally conductive fillers that are being used include HPA, crystalline silica, and magnesium oxide. HPA however is a preferred filer, due to its heat conductivity (7 times higher than silica) and a much lower thermal expansion coefficient (50% lower).



The purity of the material selected as the conductive filler in an epoxy resin for use in the semi-conductor industry is extremely important, consequently there are very stringent (and low) limits on the impurities permitted in the chosen filler. Of the impurities, sodium is probably the most detrimental element. Radioactive material is another detrimental impurity, as gamma rays from an impurity such as thorium increases the likelihood of semi-conductor and/or CPU malfunction. Thorium is present in bauxite, the traditional feedstock used for the production of aluminium. A small amount of thorium residue will remain in any HPA produced via the conventional bauxite - alumina - aluminium production process (Bayer process). Thorium is not present in HPA that is produced from Altech's kaolin HCL processing route.



Special morphologies (crystal form, shape and structure) are also demanded of the EMC filler, in the case of HPA the industry requires a morphology that is conducive to low viscosity, an attribute that is favourable in the epoxy resin packaging process. (MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones NewswiresNovember 26, 2019 08:00 ET (13:00 GMT)Altech's preliminary investigation into the demand for high quality HPA from the EMC semi-conductor market indicates a global market size in the range of 700 - 900tpa, with a price of USD100/kg being commanded by product that meets required specifications. Year-on-year growth in the market is typically in line with growth experienced in the semi-conductor business. Altech believes that its low sodium HPA, and the morphology of its HPA, may be ideal for the EMC semi-conductor application, and the Company intends to commence the development of a product specification that may suit this market sector's requirements.



About Altech Advanced Materials AG



Altech Advanced Materials AG ("AAM") currently plans to acquire up to 49% in Altech Chemicals Australia PTY LTD ("Altech Australia") for up to USD 100 million from Altech. Therefore, AAM intends to raise up to EUR 75 million as part of a capital increase.



Altech Australia is currently building a high-purity alumina (99.99%, 4N HPA) production facility for 4,500 tons p.a. in Malaysia and also has its own deposit for the mining of the main raw material kaolin. 4N HPA is needed for the production of LED lights as well as a separator for lithium-ion batteries, e.g. needed for electric vehicles and smartphones. Market demand for 4N HPA is expected to grow with a CAGR of 30% p.a. until 2028. The process patented by Altech Australia allows the production of HPA as cost leader, as the HPA can be obtained directly from kaolin. This allows production without the use of energy-intensive aluminium. The production volume for the first 10 years is secured by an off-take agreement with Mitsubishi Australia and the production capacity and quality is guaranteed by the German plant manufacturer, SMS group GmbH, Dusseldorf, which has also agreed to contribute USD 15 million in equity to the Altech HPA project.



Altech Advanced Materials AG intends to acquire up to EUR 75 million of the shares in Altech Australia by way of a capital increase. For this purpose, at the Extraordinary General Meeting on July 17, 2019, the increase of the share capital from EUR 1.58 million by up to EUR 63.10 million to up to EUR 64.68 million was resolved. The aforementioned capital increase is to be carried out with a subscription rights offer planned for the fourth quarter of 2019 at a price of EUR 1.10 per new share. Each existing share entitles to purchase 40 new shares. Unsubscribed shares will subsequently be placed in a private placement at EUR 1.20 per share.



The project has an investment volume of approximately USD 380 million, of which KfW-IPEX Bank has already committed USD 190 million under certain conditions. Altech Chemicals Limited is in talks with Macquarie Bank on the provision of USUSD 90 million in mezzanine capital. The remaining USD 100 million is to be made available by AAM, for which AAM currently prepares the capital increase, whilst also exploring further financing options.



(Ende)



Aussender: Altech Advanced Materials AG Adresse: Ziegelhäuser Landstraße 3, 69120 Heidelberg Land: Deutschland Ansprechpartner: Hansjörg Plaggemars Tel.: +49 6221 64924-0 E-Mail: info@altechadvancedmaterials.com Website: www.altechadvancedmaterials.com



ISIN(s): DE000A2BPG14 (Aktie), DE000A2LQUJ6 (Aktie) Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt; Freiverkehr in Düsseldorf; Freiverkehr in Berlin



Quelle: http://adhoc.pressetext.com/news/1574773200539



© pressetext Nachrichtenagentur GmbH Pflichtmitteilungen und Finanznachrichten übermittelt durch pressetext.adhoc. Archiv: http://adhoc.pressetext.com . Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Aussender verantwortlich. Kontakt für Anfragen: adhoc@pressetext.com oder +43-1-81140-300. (END) Dow Jones NewswiresNovember 26, 2019 08:00 ET (13:00 GMT)



