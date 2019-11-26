VerifyMe Launches Counterfeit Prevention Solution for Amazon Retailers to Address Trump Administration's Counterfeiting Concerns

"VerifyMe As Authentic™" for Amazon Retailers Enables Customers to Easily Authenticate Their Product with Smart Phone

ROCHESTER, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 26, 2019 / VerifyMe, Inc. (OTCQB:VRME), a digital technology solutions provider specializing in counterfeit prevention, authentication, serialization, track and trace features for labels, packaging and products, announced today that its counterfeit prevention "VerifyMe As Authentic™" labels are now being applied to Amazon retailers' products to allow customers to use their smart phone to test for authentic product verification.

Assistant to the President and Director of the office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy Peter Navarro discussed the Trump Adminstration's effort to protect consumers by keeping dangerous counterfeit goods out of the U.S. in a November 24th interview that aired on "Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo" on Fox News Channel at 10 a.m. EST.

Link to Story: https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/navarro-amin-trump-administration-protects-consumers-by-keeping-dangerous-counterfeit-goods-out-of-us

In the interview, Mr. Navarro warned consumers about the dangers of purchasing counterfeit products from third party on-line retailers such as Amazon.com, Alibaba.com, and Ebay.com. Mr. Navvaro noted that there are a tremendous amount of counterfeit product issues that could possibly have health risks and safety issues.

VerifyMe has a new technology label product that third party retailers such as Amazon retailers can now purchase called "VerifyMe As Authentic™". These labels are sold to legitimate brand owners and Amazon retailers who affix the labels to their products before shipping them to their customers. The "VerifyMe as Authentic™" labels are customized for each retailer and each product they sell. They contain sophisticated authentication and product diversion protection features for their customers to use to verify their products authenticity with the use of their personal smart phone. The Brand owner is also able to engage their customer with additional marketing and capture data from the sale.

VerifyMe Chief Executive Officer Patrick White, commented, "We concur fully with the Trump administration's warnings concerning the massive dangerous counterfeiting problems facing consumers all around the globe and that one of the largest counterfeit product dumping grounds are third party retailers such as Amazon.com. VerifyMe believes it has created a solution to this problem for global consumers by manufacturing cloud-based authentication labels that not only prove the products authenticity but also help the brand owner engage the customer with marketing and data capture. Our new product, the "VerifyMe as Authentic™" labels are now for sale and we have a new Amazon retailer client that is incorporating our technology on their products being sold during the holiday season. The cost of the labels are in the pennies which is extremely inexpensive to provide consumers protection and the ability to authenticate products with their personal smart phone before they consume or utilize the product."

About VerifyMe, Inc.

VerifyMe, Inc., is a technology solutions company that markets products supported by patents, patent applications and trade secrets which provides identifiers and serialization for authenticating, tracking and tracing functions for labels, packaging and products. The company also markets multi-factor biometric verification solutions to verify people. VerifyMe's physical technology authenticates packaging, labels and documents with a suite of proprietary security inks and pigments, which work in conjunction with serialization and track-and-trace software. The company's digital technologies authenticate people by performing strong, multi-factor biometric verification via its patented digital software platforms. To learn more, visit www.verifyme.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the acquisition of new customers and the expected future growth. The words "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include the Company's ability to continue as a going concern and history of losses, its ability to work with partners in selling its technologies to businesses, production difficulties, our inability to enter into contracts and arrangements with future partners, issues which may affect the reluctance of companies to change their purchasing of products, acceptance of our technologies, the efficiency of our authenticators in the field, our ability to successfully protect our intellectual property rights, and claims of infringement by others. Further information with respect to our risk factors is contained in our filings with the SEC, including under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Registration Statement (File No. 333-234155) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 10, 2019. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company's actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from the results expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

