

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2019 on Tuesday, Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) provided earnings and revenue guidance for the first quarter of fiscal 2020.



For the first quarter, the company projects earnings in a range of $0.54 to $0.68 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $0.93 to $1.07 per share on projected revenues between $1.25 billion and $1.35 billion.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.18 per share on revenues of $1.43 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's Board of Directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.54 per outstanding share of common stock, payable on December 17, 2019 to all shareholders of record at the close of business on December 6, 2019.



