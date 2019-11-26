The "Fixed Services in Central and Eastern Europe: Trends and Forecasts 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report examines key trends and drivers and provides comprehensive fixed telecoms market forecast for Central and Eastern Europe (CEE). It also provides forecasts for 16 individually modelled countries including country views for the Czech Republic, Poland, Russia, and Turkey.

This report provides:

a 5-year forecast of 110 fixed KPIs for the Central and Eastern European region and for 14 key countries

an in-depth analysis of the trends, drivers and forecast assumptions for each type of fixed service, and for key countries

an overview of operator strategies and country-specific topics, which highlights similarities and differences between countries

a summary of results, key implications, and recommendations for fixed operators.

Data coverage

Fixed connections

Voice, broadband, IPTV, dial-up

Narrowband voice, VoBB

DSL, FTTP/B, cable, BFWA, other

Fixed revenue

Service, retail

Voice, broadband, IPTV, dial-up, BNS

DSL, FTTP/B, cable, BFWA, other

Fixed voice traffic

Outgoing minutes, MoU

Who Should Read this Report?

Market intelligence, strategy and project managers at fixed operators in CEE.

Regulatory bodies in CEE.

Financial institutions that directly invest in the telecoms sector in the region, or advise others that do so.

Press and media bodies that need a foundation of knowledge of the CEE fixed telecoms market.

Key Topics Covered

Executive summary

Worldwide trends

The increase in fixed broadband revenue will be driven by increasing next-generation access (NGA) take-up

Regional trends

The fixed voice retail revenue will decline rapidly, but both fixed broadband and business services revenue will grow at a CAGR of 2.6%

Over 60% of households in CEE will have an active NGA broadband connection in 2024

NGA network roll-outs and attractive bundled offers will support broadband household penetration growth across the region

Increasing broadband household penetration and NGA service take-up will help operators to maintain reasonably stable ASPU levels

The increasing coverage of high-speed broadband networks will help operators to maintain broadband revenue growth

Country-level trends

Czech Republic: consumers will have a greater choice of fixed broadband technology following FTTP/B and 5G BFWA network expansions

Poland: investments in infrastructure will allow operators to maintain ASPU levels despite the high competitive pressure

Russia: fixed broadband revenue will grow modestly thanks to enhancements in service quality

Turkey: increasing fibre household penetration and bundled services will help to maintain the high fixed broadband ASPU

