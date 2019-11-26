Artificial Intelligence will Facilitate Growth of Innovative Kinds Of VR and AR Platforms

PALM BEACH, Florida, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a key driver for innovation in the global digital reality market, which includes immersive technologies such as virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), X Reality (XR or Cross Reality) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) itself. Various reports project that advancements in technology such as 5G, artificial intelligence, edge computing, and robotics are expected to transform the augmented and virtual reality experiences in the near future. One by ResearchAndMarkets stated that: "The immersive technology market, including augmented and virtual reality, is expected to see huge growth in the next 5 years. Technological advancements such as 5G and artificial intelligence will transform the augmented and virtual experiences in the future. 5G will bring improved mobile broadband along with advanced capacity, more uniform experience with steadily high data rates, and lower latency which will improve the screen and equipment quality of AR and VR devices. Some of the significant impacts of 5G across sectors could be enabling virtually crafted workplaces and fully interactive and emulating in-office work environments. Active companies in the markets this week include Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU), Hawkeye Systems, Inc. (OTCQB: HWKE), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC), International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM).

The report projected that: "The AR and VR market revenue is expected to reach $55.01 billion by 2021. Growth will mainly be derived by AR and VR applications in manufacturing and simulation modeling. This transformation will give rise to future opportunities in sectors such as media, gaming, telepresence, retail, medicine, and education. The hardware market of AR and VR will grow tremendously by 2021, mainly due to a 10-fold increase in AR and VR headset shipments by 2021. VR application in the manufacturing sector is projected to increase by 98.9% between 2017 and 2021. AR application in the education and training sector will see tremendous growth by 2021 due to rising investments in smart cities development and defense security applications.

Hawkeye Systems, Inc. (OTCQB: HWKE) NEWS: Hawkeye Systems' Future Subsidiary Issued Patent on Groundbreaking Technology Advancing Holographic Capture - Hawkeye's Radiant Images, a Company under contract to be acquired by Hawkeye Technologies, Inc., today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued US Design Patent 860,296 covering immersive capture systems utilized for holographic imaging. This proprietary technology is applicable for rapid development in immersive technologies such as virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), X Reality (XR or Cross Reality) and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The newly patented technology is the latest in a string of accomplishments and accolades for Radiant Images, including three industry awards in recent months for technical achievements in the field of immersive technology and artificial intelligence. Also, in early 2019, Radiant's proprietary technology, utilized in its AXA Stage, was installed at Sony Pictures for its next-gen innovation movie studios.

"We have built a reputation as explorers and innovators in the area of capture technology, and our breakthrough achievements make us well positioned to continue to lead the way to the next level," said Michael Mansouri, co-founder of Radiant Images. "The seemingly impossible in now achievable. It's an exciting time."

Radiant Images proprietary AXA Volumetric Capture Stage System is an accurate and adaptive volumetric and light field stage, utilizing highly accurate camera positioning for volumetric, light field, and AI software. The modular system supports 100+ cameras inside a sphere and captures from every possible viewpoint to create a more engaging and dynamic immersive experience for virtual reality, augmented reality, XR and all forms of immersive experiences and future communication devices.

The AXA's camera positioning accuracy is the key to automation and algorithms for all volumetric and light field capture, placing the capturing system on the forward edge of this technology.

The patent is part of an intellectual property portfolio at Radiant Images that includes numerous other patent-pending applications that together are dramatically accelerating the next technology cycle for the entertainment industry and beyond.

Radiant is focused on applying its core technologies to help advance artificial intelligence, WAMI - Wide Area Motion Imaging, and automotive and manufacturing line scanning. Its systems providing live streaming and real-time image analysis of immersive 360-degree video can be applied to a variety of industries and use cases, from the battlefield to the factory floor. Read this and more news for HWKE at:https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-hwke/

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) recently unveiled the world's highest-capacity industrial microSD card - Micro i300 1TB microSDXC UHS-1 - to address the edge storage needs of the video surveillance market and other industrial applications. The new Micron i300 1TB microSD card is based on Micron's advanced 96-layer 3D quad-level cell (QLC) NAND technology, now making it cheaper for small- to medium-sized deployments to have primary storage in the camera compared to a centralized storage architecture. The i300 microSD card enables users of video surveillance systems to capture and store more than three months of high-quality video footage on-device and at the edge.

"Micron's i300 industrial-grade microSD cards for edge storage open the possibility for a broad range of video surveillance as a service deployments that no longer require local network video recorders," said Amit Gattani, senior director of Segment Marketing in Micron's Embedded Business Unit. "Micron's 96-layer 3D QLC NAND is instrumental in helping us deliver 1TB of storage in a microSD form factor and at a breakthrough price point to accelerate edge storage and cloud-based service models."

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) recently introduced NVIDIA Magnum IO, a suite of software to help data scientists and AI and high performance computing researchers process massive amounts of data in minutes, rather than hours. Optimized to eliminate storage and input/output bottlenecks, Magnum IO delivers up to 20x faster data processing for multi-server, multi-GPU computing nodes when working with massive datasets to carry out complex financial analysis, climate modeling and other HPC workloads.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) recently unveiled its vision for extending its leadership in the convergence of high-performance computing (HPC) and artificial intelligence (AI) with new additions to its data-centric silicon portfolio and an ambitious new software initiative that represents a paradigm shift from today's single-architecture, single-vendor programming models.

Addressing the increasing use of heterogeneous architectures in high-performance computing, Intel expanded on its existing technology portfolio to move, store and process data more effectively by announcing a new category of discrete general-purpose GPUs optimized for AI and HPC convergence. Intel also launched the oneAPI industry initiative to deliver a unified and simplified programming model for application development across heterogenous processing architectures, including CPUs, GPUs, FPGAs and other accelerators. The launch of oneAPI represents millions of Intel engineering hours in software development and marks a game-changing evolution from today's limiting, proprietary programming approaches to an open standards-based model for cross-architecture developer engagement and innovation.

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) recently announced Cloud Pak for Security, featuring industry-first innovations to connect with any security tool, cloud or on-premise system, without moving data from its original source. Available today, the platform includes open-source technology for hunting threats, automation capabilities to help speed response to cyberattacks, and the ability to run in any environment.

Cloud Pak for Security is the first platform to leverage new open-source technology pioneered by IBM, which can search and translate security data from a variety of sources, bringing together critical security insights from across a company's multicloud IT environment. The platform is extensible, so that additional tools and applications can be added over time.

