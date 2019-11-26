Saveene.com Inc: Fractional Yacht Ownership - Own A Luxury Yacht For Less At Saveene.com

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 26, 2019 / The concept of fractional yacht ownership is not entirely new. If you're interested in owning a yacht, you may have heard about it one time or another. Fractional Yacht Ownership should not be confused with Timeshare. Andrea Zecevic President of Saveene Yachts explains "with fractional ownership you have equity in the asset and interest this means you are an actual owner, or one of the owners and this is based on the percentage of the asset that you are purchasing. With timeshare you buy time or share time with other owners, but you never really own anything which means when your time is up what ever you invested is gone, because you have no equity. " This is why most people and smart money have come to realize the benefits of owning a fraction of the yacht - A great way to own a beautiful asset that you use occasionally without the unnecessary expenses of owning a yacht outright. https://saveene.com/fractional-yacht-ownership-vs-sole-ownership/

A lot of people love to spend time on the water, and yet only a few of them can actually afford a boat on their own. Sometimes its about affordability its about actual usage. Daily rentals and charter are good for the occasional traveler, but if you rent yachts for a number of times in the year, then ownership is more affordable. In a co-op yacht ownership, you share the cost of the yacht with others and only use it when you need it, without the hassles of maintenance.

Imagine embarking on a trip on your own yacht; complete with all crew members, to spend a few weeks on the sea with family or friends. You can spend your days "soaking' in the amazing coastlines of Cuba and the Bahamas, making small stops to fish or visit the local restaurants. Then, after a few weeks of enjoyment, you disembark and head back to your regular life.

Fractional yacht ownership or yacht share offers you the access to a luxurious yacht for a fraction of the cost. And you don't get to worry about the headache that come with maintenance and servicing. A good management company like www.saveene.com can always take care of that for you.

You can decide to use the yacht only a few weeks in the year, and then leave it for your co-owners to enjoy. After all its not good for a vessel to sit for too long without movement. In the meantime, the management company provides upkeep and keeps the yacht travel-ready at all times. Yacht share is a great alternative if you're an ocean lover that enjoys exploring waters of the Caribbean or the Mediterranean, but intend on keeping yachting expenses down.

This is a perfect solution if you are smart with your money, but still desire to own a cruiser or a yacht. Equity is shared equally between owners. There is no stress of hiring a charter any time you want to go for a boat trip. All you have to do call your concierge office in advance, and they will schedule the crew, Capt. and your vessel will be ready when you arrive for enjoyment without all the hassles.

Saveene is a yacht management company in Florida, and provides an exciting concept of yacht ownership at a fraction of the purchase price of a sole yacht ownership. With Saveene co-op yacht ownership, you can own a boat without paying the full amount. Plus, you don't have to worry about the cleaning or maintenance - Peace of mind is assured.

