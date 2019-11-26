

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Volkswagen Group (VKW.L, VLKAF.PK, VOW.BE) announced the Group is making good progress towards attaining the target of improving manufacturing productivity by 30 percent over the period 2016 to 2025. In the current year, productivity is expected to be six percent above the prior year level. The investments for performance measures in the Group in 2019, before offsetting effects, are estimated to be one billion euros.



Emphasising the importance of efficiency measures in Group production, Oliver Blume, Member of the Board of Management of the Volkswagen Group, said: 'We have 122 Group production sites worldwide. This production network offers tremendous potential for synergies.'



Also Blume stated that the production of each vehicle is currently 37 percent more environmental compatible than in 2010.



