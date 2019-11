Bonum Pankki Oyj: Bonum Bank Plc: Bonum Bank Plc and POP Bank Group: Directors' Report and Financial Statements will be published on 13 February 2020

November 26, 2019





Bonum Bank Plc Stock Exchange Release February 26, 2019 at 15.50

Bonum Bank Plc and POP Bank Group will publish Directors' Report and Financial Statements for 1 January - 31 December 2019 on 13th of February 2020 as stock exchange releases.

Bonum Bank Plc and POP Bank Group

Further information:

CEO Pekka Lemettinen, POP Bank Alliance Coop

Tel. +358 40 5035 411, email: pekka.lemettinen@poppankki.fi



CEO Pia Ali-Tolppa, Bonum Bank Plc

Tel. +358 50 303 1476, email: pia.ali-tolppa@poppankki.fi