REVIV3 PROCARE COMPANY: REVIV3 Procare Announces Donation Program to Provide Hair Care Products to Cancer Patients.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 26, 2019 / Reviv3 Procare Company (OTCQB:RVIV), a manufacturer of premium hair and skin products designed for modern day challenges today announced the Company will be supporting various non-profit organizations with contributions of hair care products that support patients with cancer.

Reviv3 launched its program with donation of hair care products to patients with cancer undergoing chemotherapy treatments at the Do Wonders charity event held on November 19, at the Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck, New Jersey.

Do Wonders founder Lillian Lee stated "Do Wonders is extremely grateful for the support and generosity of Donald Starace and the Reviv3 Company who reached out to offer products and literature to support the event for women with cancer. Our charity assists women who experience losing their hair after cancer treatment and understands that it is just another frustration in a long battle. Reviv3's participation of our event focused on product application techniques and information that help women going through cancer to feel their best."

"We are proud to support organizations such as Do Wonders in their efforts to make a positive and real impact in patient's lives. Bringing attention to the tireless work performed by local charities that help patients burdened by this disease will be an ongoing focus for Reviv3" said Donald Starace, President of Reviv3 Procare.

About Reviv3 Procare Company

Reviv3 Procare Company is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, sale and distribution of women's and men's premium quality hair and skin care products under various trademarks and brands. We are committed to using the highest quality active ingredients found in nature to create professional grade products, clinically proven, that simply work for our valued customers. Our products are sold in targeted markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia.

For more information about Reviv3 Procare Company visit reviv3.com or contact:

Media Relations

Reviv3 PR Team

Tel: (888) 638-8883

Email: pr@reviv3.com

www.reviv3.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains a number of forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. The use of words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "confident that" and "believes," among others, generally identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on currently available information, and management's belief, projections, and current expectations subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among other things: (i) Reviv3's ability to grow net sales and adjusted EBITDA as anticipated; (ii) our ability to fund our operating expenses (iii) potential difficulties or delays Reviv3 may experience in implementing its cost savings and efficiency initiatives; (iv) Reviv3's ability to compete effectively with other hair and skin care companies (v) the concentration of Reviv3's customers, potentially increasing the negative impact to Reviv3 by changing purchasing or selling patterns (vi) changes in laws or regulations in the United States and/or in other major markets, such as China, in which Reviv3 operates, including, without limitation, with respect to taxes, tariffs, trade policies or product safety, which may increase Reviv3's product costs and other costs of doing business, and reduce Reviv3's earnings. Potential investors are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Reviv3 does not assume any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future.

SOURCE: REVIV3 PROCARE COMPANY

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/568051/REVIV3-Procare-Announces-Donation-Program-to-Provide-Hair-Care-Products-to-Cancer-Patients