Dienstag, 26.11.2019
ACCESSWIRE
26.11.2019 | 15:20
184 Leser
Issuer Direct Corporation: Issuer Direct to Present at LD Micro 12th Annual Main Event Investor Conference on December 11, 2019

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / November 26, 2019 / Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSE American:ISDR), an industry-leading communications and compliance company, today announced that its Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Brian R. Balbirnie, will present at the 12th Annual LD Micro Main Event investor conference at 2:20 p.m. PT on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, California.

The LD Micro Main Event will take place on December 10-12, 2019 in Los Angeles at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel. The investor conference will feature 275 companies and be attended by over 1,400 individuals.

View Issuer Direct's profile here: https://www.ldmicro.com/profile/isdr

Profiles powered by LD Micro- News Compliments of Accesswire

Management will be available for one-on-one meetings. For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact isdr@haydenir.com.

About Issuer Direct Corporation:

Issuer Direct® is an industry-leading communications and compliance company focusing on the needs of corporate issuers. Issuer Direct's principal platform, Platform id.™, empowers users by thoughtfully integrating the most relevant tools, technologies, and services, thus eliminating the complexity associated with producing and distributing financial and business communications. Headquartered in Raleigh, NC, Issuer Direct serves more than 4,000 public and private companies in more than 18 countries on an annual basis. For more information, please visit www.issuerdirect.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space.

What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

For Further Information:

Issuer Direct Corporation
Brian R. Balbirnie
919-481-4000
brian.balbirnie@issuerdirect.com

Brett Maas
Hayden IR
(646) 536-7331
brett@haydenir.com

James Carbonara
Hayden IR
(646) 755-7412
james@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Issuer Direct Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/568093/Issuer-Direct-to-Present-at-LD-Micro-12th-Annual-Main-Event-Investor-Conference-on-December-11-2019

© 2019 ACCESSWIRE