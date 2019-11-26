Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2019) - Discovery Harbour Resources Corp. (TSXV: DHR) is pleased to announce that its detailed soil sampling program to select targets for its planned 2020 drill program at the Caldera gold project in Nevada is underway. Following a field visit by Mark Fields, Discovery Harbour's President and CEO, and two consulting geologists, the Company determined to further expand the soil sampling grid to thoroughly cover the most prospective targets. Over 1,200 samples will be collected on 100m by 50m spacing to support the prioritization of the currently 30 ranked gold targets.

The comprehensive soil sampling program will provide a cohesive and uniform data set over much of the Caldera property and in particular the specific targets that have been prioritized as possible drill targets. This data will be integrated with the historical data including previous shallow drilling, geology, rock samples, the patchwork of previous soil sampling, alteration and structural mapping, and geophysics to prioritize the most promising targets for a drill program planned for 2020.

Mark Fields notes, "The field visit with our consulting geologists was very encouraging. The Caldera Gold Project is an untested bonanza-grade epithermal system we are targeting at depth. The extent of the gold mineralization as defined by various historical work programs, the intensity of the alteration and our observations of certain mineral textures - such as bladed silica after calcite and comb quartz - over various parts of the large 30 square kilometre Caldera project all provide strong encouragement for our planned deep drilling program. Our decision to expand the soil program speaks to our confidence that the new multi-element soil data will be fundamental to select the most promising drill targets."

"Previous explorers at Caldera encountered sporadic but good gold grade results over widths of 5 to 20 feet as they searched for a shallow bulk tonnage gold deposit. However, they never drilled deeper than 200 metres, and generally only to 100 metres." Mark Fields continues, "I believe our plan to drill to 300 to 500 metres to reach the boiling zone where gold and silver would be deposited in a low sulphidation epithermal system is well founded. I am excited by the number and quality of targets we are evaluating for our drill program."

The 100% optioned Caldera Gold Project was generated by Don Merrick and John Zimmerman of Genesis Gold Corporation, a private Utah company specializing in gold exploration in the Western United States (www.genesisgoldcorp.com), the foundation of which are the claims first staked by Zsolt Rosta.

Please refer to the Discovery Harbour Resources Corp. website for further details and results at: www.discoveryharbour.com.

Mark Fields, P.Geo., is the Qualified Person for Discovery Harbour as defined in NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release.

About Discovery Harbour Resources Corp.

Discovery Harbour is a Canadian TSX Venture Exchange listed company (TSXV: DHR) focused on sourcing, exploring and developing mineral properties, with a strategic focus on gold projects, in order to enhance shareholder value. Its current focus is the Caldera low sulphidation epithermal gold project in southern Nevada.

