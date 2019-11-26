Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2019) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Seafarer Exploration Corp. (OTC Pink: SFRX) ("the Company"), a publicly traded underwater salvage and exploration company. Advisory Board Member of Seafarer Exploration Corp., Jim Toreson, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

"How did you get involved with the company?", asked Jolly. Toreson explained that a connection to a current board member of Seafarer Exploration Corp. sparked his interest in the Company. "I have over 30 years of experience as a serial entrepreneur in the high-tech field," shared Toreson. "I deal with startups, turnarounds, and growth stage companies," said Toreson. "I've got a lot of experience with creating and running businesses, but I'm also hands-on," he added. Toreson further expanded on his extensive technology experience, which has proven to be a beneficial asset to the Company.

Toreson then elaborated on the advanced technology required to accomplish the Company's current projects. "The technological requirements here are outstanding," explained Toreson, adding that the Company's work with advanced underwater and ground imaging represents breakthrough technology. "It's small company - it's public, it needs to grow. So, it's got all of the elements that need my contribution," explained Toreson.

"What are your thoughts and vision for the next five years?", asked Jolly. "It's all about shareholder value. We have to make sure that we have a growth plan that justifies being a public company and generates shareholder value," said Toreson. "That's a complicated task," added Toreson. "If we play the game right, we can be a leader in branded technology for underground exploration," said Toreson. He further explained that the Company's current technologies can be adapted for use in numerous applications, which will further diversify the Company and promote growth.

To hear Jim Toreson's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/7434626-advisory-board-member-of-sfrx-jim-toreson-is-featured-on-the-stock-day-podcast

About Seafarer Exploration:

Seafarer Exploration Corp. is a publicly traded underwater salvage and exploration company traded under the symbol SFRX. The principal business of the company is to develop the infrastructure necessary to engage in the archaeologically-sensitive research, documentation, exploration, recovery, and conservation of historic shipwrecks. The company has secured multiple sites it believes contain historic and valuable shipwrecks. The company will use accepted archaeological methods to properly document, research and recover portions of the wrecks. Seafarer employs scientists and historians and is committed to preserving the cultural and historical significance of every wreck it finds. www.seafarercorp.com.

