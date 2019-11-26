Anzeige
Dienstag, 26.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien
PR Newswire
26.11.2019 | 15:22
49 Leser
Yorkshire Water Finance Plc - Publication of Final Terms

London, November 26

26 November 2019
YORKSHIRE WATER FINANCE PLC ANNOUNCES THE ISSUANCE OF:
£300,000,000 1.750 per cent. Class A Unwrapped Guaranteed Bonds due 2026 (the "New Bonds")

and

£100,000,000 2.750 per cent. Class A Unwrapped Guaranteed Bonds due 2041 (to be consolidated and form a single Series with the £350,000,000 1.750 per cent. Class A Guaranteed Bonds due 2041 issued on 18 April 2019) (the "Tap Bonds")
issued by
YORKSHIRE WATER FINANCE PLC (the "Issuer")
(incorporated in England and Wales with registered number 11444372)
unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by
YORKSHIRE WATER SERVICES LIMITED AND YORKSHIRE WATER SERVICES FINANCE LIMITED, YORKSHIRE WATER SERVICES HOLDINGS LIMITED
The Issuer today announces the issue of the Tap Bonds and New Bonds pursuant to its £8,000,000,000 multicurrency programme for the issuance of guaranteed bonds. The Tap Bonds and New Bonds are issued under Yorkshire Water's Sustainable Finance Framework
(www.keldagroup.com/media/1077/732859_yws_sustainable_framework.pdf).


To view the Final Terms for both the Tap Bonds and the New Bonds, please paste the following URLs into the address bar of your browser:

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1035946/Tap_2019_Final_Terms_261119.pdf

A copy of each of the Final Terms will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1035945/Eggfruit_Drawdown_2019_Final_Terms_261119.pdf

Each of the Final Terms contain the final terms of the Tap Bonds and New Bonds (as applicable) and must be read in conjunction with the Prospectus dated 30 January 2019 as supplemented by the supplementary prospectus dated 15 November 2019 (the "Prospectus"). Full information on the Issuer and each Guarantor and the offer of the Bonds is only available on the basis of a combination of each of the Final Terms and Prospectus
For further information in relation to the Tap Bonds and New Bonds please contact:
YORKSHIRE WATER FINANCE PLC
Yorkshire Water Services Limited
Western House
Halifax Road
Bradford
West Yorkshire BD6 2SZ
Attention: Alex Rutherford, Treasurer Manager
Tel: 07791 817 737
Email: debtIR@yorkshirewater.co.uk
© 2019 PR Newswire