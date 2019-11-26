Yorkshire Water Finance Plc - Publication of Final Terms

The Issuer today announces the issue of the Tap Bonds and New Bonds pursuant to its £8,000,000,000 multicurrency programme for the issuance of guaranteed bonds. The Tap Bonds and New Bonds are issued under Yorkshire Water's Sustainable Finance Framework

(www.keldagroup.com/media/1077/732859_yws_sustainable_framework.pdf).



To view the Final Terms for both the Tap Bonds and the New Bonds, please paste the following URLs into the address bar of your browser:



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1035946/Tap_2019_Final_Terms_261119.pdf



A copy of each of the Final Terms will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1035945/Eggfruit_Drawdown_2019_Final_Terms_261119.pdf



Each of the Final Terms contain the final terms of the Tap Bonds and New Bonds (as applicable) and must be read in conjunction with the Prospectus dated 30 January 2019 as supplemented by the supplementary prospectus dated 15 November 2019 (the "Prospectus"). Full information on the Issuer and each Guarantor and the offer of the Bonds is only available on the basis of a combination of each of the Final Terms and Prospectus