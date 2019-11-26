Next Wave of Artificial Intelligence Market Worth $190B by 2025 - Exclusive Study by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Artificial intelligence (AI) has an apparent impact in our everyday lives. Nearly every critical sector or industry rely on AI to perform specific task that is difficult for humans to complete. This technology is revolutionizing how everyday world works which includes applications from streamlining operations to informing better decision making. By using this technology companies in all sectors are optimizing and automating their processes to increase profitability.

Major drivers for the market are growing big data, the increasing adoption of cloud-based applications and services, and an increase in demand for intelligent virtual assistants. However, there are limited number of AI technology experts which is a restraint to this market. "Critical challenges facing the AI market include concerns regarding data privacy and the unreliability of AI algorithms. Underlying opportunities in the artificial intelligence market include improving operational efficiency in the manufacturing industry and the adoption of AI to improve customer service," said Sachin Garg - Associate Vice President, MarketsandMarkets.

According to a report from MarketsandMarkets, a global research firm, the Artificial Intelligence market is expected to reach USD 190 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 36% between 2018 and 2025.

Aritificial Inteligence is also driving the market for semiconductor industry as AI chipsets has been the key enabler for this market. Processor, Memory and Network has to be ready for such a huge data analytics.

MarketsandMarkets has identified ten major industries using different AI apllications where the market is expected to have a major impact for 2019 and beyond.

1.Healthcare

The AI market for healthcare is used in various applications, such as patient data & risk analysis, medical imaging & diagnostics, precision medicine, lifestyle management & monitoring, drug discovery, inpatient care & hospital management, virtual assistant, wearables, and research. Growth in patient data owing to the increasing adoption of EMRs (Electronic Medical Records) and various advantages, such as predictive analytics and risk management, offered by AI systems to healthcare providers and payers are supporting the growth of the patient data & risk analysis segment.

2.Manufacturing

The AI market for manufacturing is classified into various applications, such as material movement, predictive maintenance and machinery inspection, production planning, field services, reclamation, and quality control. Increasing demand to reduce operational costs caused by early-life failure of machines is driving the growth of predictive maintenance and machinery inspection in the AI market.

3.Automotive

Machine Learning (ML), Natural Language Processing (NLP), and image processing are the major AI technologies that are used in automotive sector. The automotive AI market is divided into multiple applications, such as autonomous driving, human-machine interface (HMI), and semiautonomous driving. Moreover, intelligent car concept, which gives users an experience of advanced technology with effective vehicle controls such as advanced cruise control and self-parking, is further elevating the growth of HMI in the AI market.

4.Agriculture

AI provides the status of crop water, along with soil water holding capacity. ML technology, along with computer vision technology, is a key element in the field of agriculture. The combination of IoT and advanced analytics with AI further allows farmers to analyze real-time data of weather conditions, temperature, soil moisture, plant health, and crop prices in the AI in agriculture market. Other applications include smart greenhouse management, soil management, and fish farming management.

5.Retail

AI is being extensively used in the retail sector to make the shopping experience similar to what the customers are accustomed to in real life. In the retail AI market, various applications are product recommendation and planning, customer relationship management, visual search, virtual assistant, price optimization, payment services management, supply chain management, demand planning, and others (website and content optimization, space planning, fraud detection, and franchise management).

6.Security

The cybersecurity ecosystem is rapidly changing as new types of cyberattacks are constantly being found, and organizations have to keep up with these threats to protect their critical assets. The AI market for security have multiple applications, such as identity and access management (IAM), risk and compliance management, encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), unified threat management (UTM), antivirus/antimalware, intrusion detection/prevention system (IDS/IPS), and others.

7.Human Resource

AI is reshaping the way companies manage their HR pool/policies/practices. AI applications used in the HR sector are virtual assistant, personalized learning and development, applicant tracking and assessment, HR analytics, job recommendation, and sentiment analysis.

8.Marketing

AI in the field of marketing is one of the largest and major applications, mainly for media & advertising purposes. Analytics, consumer behavior prediction, digital assistants, and automation are the major applications of AI in advertising. AI helps identify the relevance-whether it refers to personalizing online content and other recommendations or to targeted advertising.

9.Law

AI technologies, especially ML and NLP, are being deployed to increase productivity, improve margins, and provide innovative and efficient legal advice. Some of the major applications of AI in the sector are eDiscovery, legal research, contract analysis, case prediction, compliance, and others (intellectual property, e-billing, and knowledge management). Even it is predicted to have AI Robots for such advisory and legal processed in the future.

10.FinTech

AI in fintech refers to the theory and development of computer systems capable of performing finance-related tasks that usually require human intelligence. Various applications of AI in fintech are virtual assistant, business analytics and reporting, customer behavior analytics, and others (market research and capital optimization). Virtual assistants (chatbots) are widely used by financial institutions as they are changing the way banks interact with their customers. Overall, it depends on what type of AI Infrastructure have you adopted for your company.

Read the Full Report on Artificial Intelligence

For more information, read the full report by MarketsandMarkets, titled Artificial Intelligence Market - Global Forecast to 2025. In addition to historical trends and forecasts, the report highlights some key players in the AI market, including the following:

Intel (US)

NVIDIA (US)

Samsung Electronics ( South Korea )

) Xilinx (US)

Micron Technology (US)

IBM (US)

Microsoft (US)

Google (US)

Amazon Web Services (US)

Facebook (US)

Oracle (US)

Cisco (US)

Siemens ( Germany )

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email:sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1035840/Report_Repository_Infographic.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg