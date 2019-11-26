SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their latest success story onidentifying key logistics savings and reducing transportation costs by 15% for a chemical manufacturer.

The case study offers detailed insights into how SpendEdge's supply chain mapping solution helped a company in the chemical industry to identify six logistics savings opportunity levers and reduce transportation costs by 15%.

Business Challenges: A chemical manufacturer was spending over $50 million annually to transport their goods across the US and Canada. They lacked strategies and insights required to optimize routes. They wanted to develop an effective shipping strategy and identify suppliers to bring costs under control, improve their transportation efficiency, and realize significant savings.

"Companies in the chemical manufacturing industry need to address existing transportation issues to realize full benefits of increased production and reduce expenditures," says Srinivas R, Procurement Manager at SpendEdge.

SpendEdge's supply chain mapping solution helped the client to:

Develop monthly plans and perform in-month 'what-if analysis'.

and perform in-month Identify six logistics savings opportunity levers and reduce its transportation costs by 15%.

and reduce its transportation costs by Improve supply chain planning capabilities beyond transportation.

Outcome: The supply chain mapping solution offered by our experts helped the chemical company to analyze the current state of the supply chain against leading practices and calculate potential savings of a transformation. They were able to balance supply and demand and improve route selection based on the lowest transportation cost. The solution offered enabled the client to redesign future processes that covered end-to-end solutions and optimize shipping routes for any unprecedented risks.

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

