Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 26.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien
Broker sieht über 300% Potential
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2ASAC ISIN: NL0012015705 Ticker-Symbol: T5W 
Frankfurt
26.11.19
15:52 Uhr
81,15 Euro
-1,15
-1,40 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
AEX
1-Jahres-Chart
TAKEAWAY.COM NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TAKEAWAY.COM NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
81,00
81,10
16:57
81,00
81,10
16:57
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TAKEAWAY.COM
TAKEAWAY.COM NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TAKEAWAY.COM NV81,15-1,40 %