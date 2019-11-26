Adevinta ASA: Adevinta kicks off its 2020 Women in Leadership Program

Barcelona, 26 November 2019: Adevinta, a global online classifieds company with generalist, real estate, cars, jobs and other internet marketplaces in 16 countries, today kicks off the second year of its Women in Leadership program, with a new cohort of 20 women, from 10 different countries.

More women leaders are needed



Women in Leadership is Adevinta's year-long accelerated development program designed to get more talented, high-potential women ready to succeed in leadership roles.

Nicki Dexter, Senior Vice President, People & Communications at Adevinta, commented: "We believe a healthy business has a diverse workforce which brings a multitude of perspectives, experiences and backgrounds to the workplace. Increasing the number of women occupying front-line managerial roles is a step in the right direction."



The 20 women colleagues were selected from across Adevinta's central teams and local marketplace companies, which include: Leboncoin (France), Distilled SCH (Ireland), Kufar (Belarus), Segundamano (Mexico), Shpock (Austria & UK), Subito (Italy), OLX, (Brazil), Willhaben (Austria) and Yapo (Chile).



The program kicks off its second year with a workshop in Barcelona, building on from the success of the first cohort. Almost a third of the women who participated in the first cohort have already advanced to their next career move.



Jessica Weinerth, who was recently appointed from Commercial Director to General Manager of Corotos, Adevinta's marketplace in the Dominican Republic, credits the Women in Leadership program for developing internal talents to their next career move: "Talent management plays a crucial part in a business strategy. Having development programmes in place for women shows how much the company values its people, and also ensures that parts of the business are ready to pass the torch on to future women leaders, through internal promotions."



Cassandra Lord, Director of Communications & People Engagement at Adevinta, also benefited from Women in Leadership: "Through the workshop I learned to scale my impact with lots of practical tools and leadership techniques. But more importantly, the perspective I gained has changed the way I think about the business and how I approach challenges - making me a more effective leader."

Adevinta is a global online classifieds company with generalist, real estate, cars, jobs and other internet marketplaces in 16 countries, connecting buyers seeking goods or services with a large base of sellers.

