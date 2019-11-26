

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Swedish telecom company Telia Co. (0H6X.L, TLSNY.PK) said that, at the extraordinary general meeting, it elected Lars-Johan Jarnheimer as new member of the Board as well as Chairman of the Board.



The meeting had been called by Telia's largest shareholder to replace chairwoman Marie Ehrling, a media report said.



The report said Jarnheimer was indirectly involved in the appointment of Allison Kirkby as Telia CEO. She moved to the company from Danish operator TDC, but used to be CEO at Tele2. Jarnheimer himself had worked at Tele2 in the past.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX