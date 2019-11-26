Anzeige
Dienstag, 26.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien
WKN: 938475 ISIN: SE0000667925 Ticker-Symbol: TLS 
Frankfurt
26.11.19
08:04 Uhr
3,916 Euro
-0,005
-0,13 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
TELIA COMPANY AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TELIA COMPANY AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,924
3,943
16:58
3,933
3,934
16:58
Firmen im Artikel
