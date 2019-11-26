Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist (DJEL LN) Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 26-Nov-2019 / 15:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 25-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 255.1094 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 971977 CODE: DJEL LN ISIN: FR0007056841 ISIN: FR0007056841 Category Code: NAV TIDM: DJEL LN Sequence No.: 31538 EQS News ID: 921911 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 26, 2019 09:15 ET (14:15 GMT)