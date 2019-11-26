Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (INRL LN) Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 26-Nov-2019 / 15:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 25-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 19.0948 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8312297 CODE: INRL LN ISIN: FR0010375766 ISIN: FR0010375766 Category Code: NAV TIDM: INRL LN Sequence No.: 31550 EQS News ID: 921935 End of Announcement EQS News Service

November 26, 2019 09:15 ET (14:15 GMT)