Lyxor World Water UCITS ETF - Dist (WATL LN) Lyxor World Water UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 26-Nov-2019 / 15:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor World Water UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 25-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 42.4162 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 17984767 CODE: WATL LN ISIN: FR0010527275 ISIN: FR0010527275 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WATL LN Sequence No.: 31555 EQS News ID: 921945 End of Announcement EQS News Service

November 26, 2019 09:16 ET (14:16 GMT)