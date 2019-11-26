Lyxor Russell 2000 UCITS ETF - Acc (RU2K LN) Lyxor Russell 2000 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 26-Nov-2019 / 15:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Russell 2000 UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 25-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 235.2483 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 40920 CODE: RU2K LN ISIN: FR0011119254 ISIN: FR0011119254 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RU2K LN Sequence No.: 31560 EQS News ID: 921955 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 26, 2019 09:16 ET (14:16 GMT)