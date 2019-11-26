Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD) (LSPU LN) Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 26-Nov-2019 / 15:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD) DEALING DATE: 25-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 32.113 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 97249643 CODE: LSPU LN ISIN: LU0496786657 ISIN: LU0496786657 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LSPU LN Sequence No.: 31569 EQS News ID: 921973 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 26, 2019 09:16 ET (14:16 GMT)