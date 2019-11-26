Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc (SP5C LN) Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 26-Nov-2019 / 15:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 25-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 188.3339 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8192299 CODE: SP5C LN ISIN: LU1135865084 ISIN: LU1135865084 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SP5C LN Sequence No.: 31596 EQS News ID: 922027 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 26, 2019 09:17 ET (14:17 GMT)