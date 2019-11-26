Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 26.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien
Broker sieht über 300% Potential
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850628 ISIN: US46625H1005 Ticker-Symbol: CMC 
Tradegate
26.11.19
15:51 Uhr
119,10 Euro
-0,30
-0,25 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
119,04
119,06
15:52
118,94
119,00
15:56
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
JPMORGAN
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO119,10-0,25 %