Lyxor US$ 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc (INFG LN) Lyxor US$ 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 26-Nov-2019 / 15:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor US$ 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 25-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 102.9247 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1911000 CODE: INFG LN ISIN: LU1390062831 ISIN: LU1390062831 Category Code: NAV TIDM: INFG LN Sequence No.: 31612 EQS News ID: 922059 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 26, 2019 09:17 ET (14:17 GMT)