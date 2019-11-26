Lyxor MSCI World ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (WESG LN) Lyxor MSCI World ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 26-Nov-2019 / 15:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 25-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 22.8874 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1034825 CODE: WESG LN ISIN: LU1792117779 ISIN: LU1792117779 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WESG LN Sequence No.: 31674 EQS News ID: 922183 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 26, 2019 09:19 ET (14:19 GMT)