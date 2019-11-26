Lyxor Euro Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Acc (CRPX LN) Lyxor Euro Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 26-Nov-2019 / 15:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Euro Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 25-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 153.6143 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5420000 CODE: CRPX LN ISIN: LU1829219127 ISIN: LU1829219127 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CRPX LN Sequence No.: 31680 EQS News ID: 922195 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 26, 2019 09:19 ET (14:19 GMT)