Lyxor S&P 500 Banks UCITS ETF - Acc (BNKU LN) Lyxor S&P 500 Banks UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 26-Nov-2019 / 15:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor S&P 500 Banks UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 25-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 21.2238 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 804877 CODE: BNKU LN ISIN: LU1829221966 ISIN: LU1829221966 Category Code: NAV TIDM: BNKU LN Sequence No.: 31686 EQS News ID: 922207 End of Announcement EQS News Service

November 26, 2019 09:19 ET (14:19 GMT)