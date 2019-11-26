Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets Ex China UCITS ETF - Acc (EMXC LN) Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets Ex China UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 26-Nov-2019 / 15:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets Ex China UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 25-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 20.1435 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4077300 CODE: EMXC LN ISIN: LU2009202107 ISIN: LU2009202107 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EMXC LN Sequence No.: 31712 EQS News ID: 922261 End of Announcement EQS News Service

November 26, 2019 09:20 ET (14:20 GMT)