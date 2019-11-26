Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Dist (SP5G LN) Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 26-Nov-2019 / 15:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Dist DEALING DATE: 25-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 111.3255 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 18190 CODE: SP5G LN ISIN: LU1950341179 ISIN: LU1950341179 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SP5G LN Sequence No.: 31711 EQS News ID: 922259 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 26, 2019 09:20 ET (14:20 GMT)